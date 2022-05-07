Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,160 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.62) to GBX 1,160 ($14.49) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.05) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($22.99) to GBX 1,765 ($22.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468.89 ($18.35).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 845.20 ($10.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,006.47. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 840.91 ($10.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,778 ($22.21).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($31,046.82).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

