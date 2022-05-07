Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 504,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,876. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.