Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 504,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,876. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

