HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000

HashCoin (HSC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $171,636.36 and $7,103.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

