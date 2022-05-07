Hathor Trading Down 8.2% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $73.34 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00320404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00205678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00478164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039532 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,630.62 or 1.95499272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 906,404,144 coins and its circulating supply is 230,459,144 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

