HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of analysts have commented on HHR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HeadHunter Group stock remained flat at $$15.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 126.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

