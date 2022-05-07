HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of HEI opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. HEICO has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 in the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

