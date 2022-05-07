HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €68.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.45 ($72.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ETR:HEI traded down €0.32 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €53.86 ($56.69). The company had a trading volume of 862,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 1-year high of €78.58 ($82.72). The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

