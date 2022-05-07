Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($83.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.75 ($79.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €61.38 ($64.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.