Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Down 9%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 25.01 and last traded at 25.01. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.48.

About Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF)

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hensoldt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hensoldt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.