Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,443,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,273. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hercules Capital by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

