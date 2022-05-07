Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

NYSE HRTG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,029 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.