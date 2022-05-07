HiCoin (XHI) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, HiCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HiCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

Buying and Selling HiCoin

