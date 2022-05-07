HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 42,957 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $336,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,307,000. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

IWF stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. 2,942,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

