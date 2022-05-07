HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,309 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $359,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,824,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.