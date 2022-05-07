Holderness Investments Co. Buys 131 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 888,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $163.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $131.03 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

