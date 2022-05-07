Holderness Investments Co. Buys Shares of 1,030 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 18.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.60. 1,876,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

