Holderness Investments Co. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 29,950,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,155,808. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.