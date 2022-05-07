Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.14. 108,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.