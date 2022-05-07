Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 11,582,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

