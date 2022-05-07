Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.37

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HOME stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.50) on Friday. Home Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a current ratio of 38.49, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

About Home Reit

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

