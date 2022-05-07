Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.30

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $18.10. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 3,144 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

