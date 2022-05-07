H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$15.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,159. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.17.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 2,089 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,131.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,131.93. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Insiders have bought a total of 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520 in the last quarter.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

