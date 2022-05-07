HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 540

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $510.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

