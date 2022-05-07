Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
NYSE:HNP opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
