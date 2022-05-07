Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:HNP opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

