HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.42 EPS.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $15.17 on Friday, hitting $356.38. 2,256,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a one year low of $325.97 and a one year high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

