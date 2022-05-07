HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.08.

HUBS stock traded up $15.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.38. 2,256,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $325.97 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

