HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.42 EPS.

NYSE HUBS traded up $15.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.38. 2,256,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $325.97 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

