Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 4,449,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,511. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 249,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 417,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 415,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

