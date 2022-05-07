iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$66.93. 165,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,891. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$63.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

