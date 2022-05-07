IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.35.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

