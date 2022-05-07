Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of IEP opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -372.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

