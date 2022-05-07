IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.86) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,680.50 ($20.99).

IMI opened at GBX 1,321 ($16.50) on Friday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($23.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,357.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.51), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($674,129.49). Also, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($17.90) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($23,271.71). Insiders have bought a total of 1,330 shares of company stock worth $1,904,768 over the last 90 days.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

