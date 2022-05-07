Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $151,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

