Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

IIPR stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 516,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,899. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $132.57 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

