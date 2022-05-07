Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 280,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,191,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $558.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.04.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 2,808.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

