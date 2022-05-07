Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £382.44 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Davidson acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £382.44 ($477.75).
ACT opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.94. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.89 ($1.52). The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.
