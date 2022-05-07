Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £382.44 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Davidson acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £382.44 ($477.75).

ACT opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.94. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.89 ($1.52). The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

