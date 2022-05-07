Insider Buying: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) VP Acquires $45,628.00 in Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) VP David Tilis bought 3,050 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,958.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FINW opened at $14.29 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

