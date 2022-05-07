Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Buys 29,260 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 29,260 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £163,563.40 ($204,326.55).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951 ($11.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 581.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

