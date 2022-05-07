Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $114,360.00 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MDC opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

