Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of IBP opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after acquiring an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $21,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.