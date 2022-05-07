Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $21.34 on Friday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.09. Insulet has a 52-week low of $191.26 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.71.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
