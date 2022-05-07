Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $21.34 on Friday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.09. Insulet has a 52-week low of $191.26 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

