Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,101,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

