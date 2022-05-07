International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on July 6th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NYSE IFF opened at $122.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

