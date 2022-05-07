Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,781. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $567.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.93%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 177,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

