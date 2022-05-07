Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,922,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $305.11 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

