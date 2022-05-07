Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.
NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,284. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 79,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
