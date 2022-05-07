Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 2,645,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

