Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $54.24. 1,600,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

