iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,506,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,000. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,351,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

