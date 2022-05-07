iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,921. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

